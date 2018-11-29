Chesterfield teacher wins national social studies award

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - A Chesterfield County teacher was named the top middle school social studies teacher in the nation.
Tracey Zaval, a civics and economics teacher at Robious Middle School will be honored by the National Council for the Social Studies at its annual conference in Chicago.
In a press release, Chesterfield Schools said Zaval received the honor “for her ability to promote problem-solving and encourage civic action in the classroom.”
Zaval received the state honor last year while teaching at Midlothian Middle School, which made her eligible for the national award.
The award comes with $2,500.
