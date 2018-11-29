Benedictine product Ferrell wins ACC Defensive Player of the Year

CHARLOTTE, NC (WWBT) - Clemson defensive end and Benedictine product Clelin Ferrell has been named ACC Defensive Player of the Year.
Ferrell has been part of an exceptional Tigers' defense in 2018. His 10.5 sacks rank tops in the ACC and eight in the nation, and his 15.5 tackles for loss are good enough for fourth in the conference.
The former Cadet was a 2017 first team All-American and is a candidate for numerous national honors this season. He’s a redshirt junior with one year of eligibility remaining, but many project he could be a top ten pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.
Ferrell and Clemson will take on Pittsburgh in the ACC Championship game on Saturday.
