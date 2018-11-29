ALDI hosts hiring event for new Midlothian store

MIDLOTHIAN, VA (WWBT) - ALDI will host a hiring event for shift managers and store associates at its new location in Midlothian.
The event will be Thursday, Dec. 6 from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Hampton Inn, 3620 Prince Club Blvd., Midlothian, VA 23112.
Shift manager wages will be $16.85 per hour and store associates will be paid $12.35 per hour. Base pay will increase to $12.70 after six months.
Applicants must be 18 years or older to apply, and a high school diploma or GED is preferred.
The store is scheduled to open up next year.
