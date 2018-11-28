16-year-old arrested in Ashland apartment complex shooting death

ASHLAND, VA (WWBT) - A 16-year-old has been arrested in the shooting death of an 18-year-old at an Ashland apartment complex.
Deshawn Burgos, 18, of Ashland, was killed in a shooting in Ashland on Halloween.
Airick Tillman of Fredericksburg, is charged with first-degree murder, use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and distribution of marijuana.
Tillman was arrested in Chesterfield County and is being held in juvenile detention.
Police responded to the Henry Clay Apartment complex in the 200 block of Randolph Street on Wednesday, Oct. 31 at 11:33 p.m. Burgos was pronounced dead at the scene by Hanover County Fire and EMS personnel.
