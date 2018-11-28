Woman remains hopeful in search of kidney

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - “If it’s in your heart. I can’t stress enough how bad I need this kidney. I’m getting ready to start crying, give me one second,” Carla Crews said.
It’s been a long journey for Crews as she searches for a new kidney.
“I’m currently looking for an O-negative kidney. I had my kidneys removed in January due to the polycystic kidney disease,” Crews said.
It’s a disease this wife and mother has been dealing with since she was 15 years old.
Now without her kidneys, Crews faces a new struggle as she had to go on disability from her job.
“I’m currently taking dialysis three days a week. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday for four and a half hours each treatment. I’ve been on dialysis for about eight years,” Crews said.
Family and friends are now on the hunt to find their loved one the ‘O-negative kidney,’ even writing the message on cars for people to see.
Both her mom and sister are spreading the message on their cars.
“I don’t want to do anything great. I just want to be functional and right now that kidney would mean everything to me,” Crews said.
“Everyday people are waiting for that life saving call in order to make more memories with their families," Donate Life Virginia Coordinator Lara Malbon said.
Malbon says donations are crucial.
“The need is great. 2,400 Virginians are waiting for a life-saving organ transplant. There are 22 people who die each and every day,” Malbon said.
“It would mean independence, I can get back to being a mom. I can get back to being Carla. I can go back to work," Crews said.
Although it’s been a struggle and at times depressing Crews says she’s holding on to hope until she finds her match who is hopefully watching.
“The positive side is helping me get through a lot. I know everybody goes through something but there’s always something or somebody you can gain positivity from," Crews said.
Crews is working with the Virginia Transplant Center at Henrico Doctor’s Hospital.
If you want to help or donate, contact them at 804-289-4941 or toll-free at 877-626-4581.
