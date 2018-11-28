VirginiaGrown: Officials urge residents to buy Virginia-grown Christmas trees

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Gov. Ralph Northam proclaimed December as ‘Virginia Christmas Tree Month' during his Virginia grown Christmas tree acceptance event this week.
Northam and First Lady Pamela Northam welcomed Virginia Christmas tree growers to the executive mansion to present trees and wreaths for the holiday season.
The Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services urges residents to celebrate the holidays with Virginia grown evergreen Christmas trees.
“VDACS encourages everyone who buys a real, Virginia Grown Christmas tree to help spread the word by posting images of their decorated tree on social media using the hashtags #VaGrownChristmas and #VirginiaGrown," the department said in a news release.
Virginia has more than 500 Christmas tree farms throughout the state.
Many evergreen trees are grown in Virginia, including white pine, Scotch pine, Norway spruce, blue spruce, Douglas fir and Fraser fir.
KEEP YOUR TREES GREEN:
- Give the base a fresh cut so it can absorb water. The stand should have about a gallon in it so the tree won’t dry out.
- Keep your tree away from fireplaces, furnaces and heat vents and sweep up any fallen needles to avoid house fires.
- Make sure the stand is sturdy, holding the tree in place with multiple screws.
- Use lights that produce low heat
In addition to trees, farms sell wreaths, garlands, holiday greenery, roping, centerpieces and tree stands.
According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Virginia’s Christmas tree industry ranks seventh in the county by total trees harvested, eighth in the country by total acres in production and ninth in the country by number of operations with Christmas tree sales.
Virginia Christmas tree growers can be found online.
