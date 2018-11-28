Virginia tops Forbes ‘Best States For Business List’

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Virginia has ranked high on Forbes Magazine’s Best States For Business list for the second year in a row. The list combines data from six categories to determine the rankings of each state including business costs, labor supply and economic climate.
Virginia ranked number one in two categories: regulatory environment and quality of life for its focus on tax incentives and economic development efforts, as well as the state’s cost of living and school test performance.
Other top ranking states include South Dakota, Colorado, California and Texas. See the full list here.
