Virginia man convicted of feeding bears for 10 years

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Warren County was convicted of feeding bears for 10 years.
The Department of Game and Inland Fisheries said it fielded calls about unusual bear activity for 10 years but a large privacy fence on the suspect’s property hampered the law enforcement effort.
DGIF said the man was convicted Nov. 7 after admitting to spending more than $10,000 a year on food for the bears in an effort to keep them safe from poachers and help those that were sick or injured.
As a result, DGIF said the bears became conditioned to human food and caused thousands of dollars of damage to surrounding property.
Conservation Police Officers were called to the area repeatedly for trapping and removal of nuisance bears due to the illegal feeding.
Residents reported the bears damaged homes and vehicles, looked in windows and caused injuries to pets.
The area bears also showed symptoms of sarcoptic mange, which is a contagious condition caused by mites.
The man was convicted of a Class 3 misdemeanor and ordered to pay a $500 fine, which is the highest charge allowed under Virginia law.
