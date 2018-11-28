Trump dismantling US climate efforts as warnings grow dire

In this Nov. 26, 2018, photo, President Donald Trump speaks to members of the media before boarding Marine One on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington. Trump has moved steadily to dismantle Obama administration efforts to rein in coal, oil and gas emissions, even as warnings grow _ from his own administration and others _ about the devastating impact of climate change on the U.S. economy as well as the earth. Trump has dismissed his administration’s warnings about the impact of climate change, including a forecast, released Friday, that it could lead to economic losses of hundreds of billions of dollars by the end of the century. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik) (Andrew Harnik)