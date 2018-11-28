Transport disruptions hit Greece as union protests cutbacks

Sun rise over the docked ferries at the port of Piraeus, near Athens during a 24-hour strike organized by GSEE, the biggest labor union representing the entire private sector and many public sector workers, on Wednesday, Nov. 28, 2018. Unions want the left-led government to ditch key elements of the austerity packages that were imposed in waves since 2010 to balance the country's public finances, under pressure from international bailout creditors. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris) (AP)