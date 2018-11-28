Teacher awarded for helping teach preschoolers life skills

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A woman who has been teaching for 20 years is this month’s Excellence in Education award.
Cathy Lanford teaches preschoolers with autism at Blackwell Primary School.
The person who nominated Lanford for the award said “Cathy is an inspiration to me and to her colleagues and friends. She teaches with skill, kindness and love and overcomes the most mind-blowing challenges you can imagine.”
Often dealing with communication delays and behavioral challenges, Lanford helps her children develop the life skills they’ll need to flourish in the future.
“They need a lot of help and when they leave they still need help," Lanford said. “We make progress but sometimes because they still need so much help, I’m not sure everybody realizes how much progress that they do make and for it to be acknowledged, makes me feel really good.”
Lanford is “truly the epitome of excellence in education,” said the person who nominated her.
