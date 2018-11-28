Suspects behind shooting of residence in Stafford arrested

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Stafford County Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects believed to be behind a shooting of a residence in the northern end of the county.
On Nov. 27, at around 6:11 p.m., deputies received a report of gunshots fired and a bullet entering a residence located in the 1000 block of Providence Street.
When deputies arrived, two subjects near a vehicle fled on foot into the woods.
Officials set up a search perimeter, aided by K9s and drones. Two firearms, cash and a bag containing a drug-like substance were found in the abandoned vehicle.
One firearm returned stolen out of Prince William County.
Officials then received a report of a suspicious person in the backyard of a residence in the 200 block of Providence Street.
One of the suspects was located in the bushes outside of the residence, where he was apprehended.
The suspect received medical treatment on scene for the bite to his hip area by a police K9, but refused transport. He was identified as Ekow Nkansah Adams, 22, of Dumfries.
Deputies located the other suspect in a nearby hotel. The suspect was identified as Javon Alberto Williams, 20, of Stafford.
Both suspects were taken into custody and incarcerated at Rappahannock Regional Jail. Adams is charged with possession of a firearm by a felon, possession of a stolen firearm, obstruction of justice, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and drunk in public. He was held without bond.
Williams is charged with possession with intent to distribute marijuana and obstruction of justice. He was held on a $5,500 secured bond.
There were no reported injuries.
This incident remains under investigation.
