News to know for Nov. 28: A push to buy real Christmas trees; cold before rain returns; more bike lanes in RVA

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas everywhere, and Virginia officials really want you to buy a real tree this year.
Did you know that there were more than 500 Christmas tree farms in the state?!?
And speaking of trees, the public is invited to attended a tree-lighting ceremony at 5 p.m. and then tour the Executive Mansion to check out the decorations.
A jury is expected to be seated in James Fields Jr.'s trial on Wednesday.
Fields is the man accused of plowing into a crowd in August 2017 during a Unite the Right Rally, killing one person and injuring nearly 20 other people.
Police were called to the scene on Catchpenny Road around 3:15 a.m. Wednesday after reports of multiple shots fired into a home. No one was injured inside the home and no suspects have been named.
There was a full house at Tuesday’s school board meeting in Hanover as the district is considering merging Gandy Elementary with Clay Elementary due to aging conditions.
School leaders say merging the schools would allow them to build a new site with a 70-year lifespan, as opposed to renovating the schools which would only lead to an additional 25-year lifespan.
Bundle up! It’s going to be another below-average day in Central Virginia on Wednesday, but the cold snap won’t last too long. Here’s a look at when rain could return:
First lady Melania Trump will be at Liberty University in Lynchburg on Nov. 28 for a discussion on opioid abuse.
Trump will appear at the weekly Convocation along with former Fox News host Eric Bolling and two members of President Donald Trump’s cabinet – Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen and Secretary of Health and Human Services Alex Azar.
A 71-year-old woman is in stable condition after being trapped inside a trash compactor on Monday night. There’s currently no information on how the woman ended up in the trash compactor.
The city of Richmond is holding a meeting Wednesday evening on a proposal to add a bike lane in the city. Officials have about $300,000 to spend on the project, which is expected to be completed in 2020.
