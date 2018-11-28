Mountain Man Market issues apple cider recall

CANA, VA (WWBT) - Mountain Man Market in Cana has issued a recall of its half-gallon containers of apple cider.
The recall was issued because the cider could be contaminated with E. coli. The products affected by the recall were sold on or before Nov. 10.
Routine testing by the Virginia Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services detected the presence of E. coli.
An investigation is under way to determine what led to the contamination.
Mountain Man Market’s apple cider production has ended for the year.
Anyone who still has the cider is urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.
