March for More to demand increased education funding

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Public Schools Superintendent Jason Kamras is planning to march on the state capitol to get increased funding for education.
Kamras and Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney are speaking at Martin Luther King Jr Middle School on Wednesday to announce the March for More rally.
In a press release, RPS said state education funding in Virginia is down 9 percent since 2009 while the overall student population grew by 5 percent over that same period.
Kamras has previously called for an increase in property taxes and Virginia Lottery money to be allocated for education.
