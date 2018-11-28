Man who portrayed Santa at the Jefferson Hotel dies unexpectedly

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 28, 2018 at 3:55 PM EST - Updated November 28 at 3:55 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Richmond community is mourning the loss of Andrew Boothby, the man who portrayed Santa Claus during the recent Jefferson Hotel Christmas tree lighting.

Boothby’s son says his father passed away suddenly. He says his father was well known in the Richmond theatre community and was praised for his portrayal of historic figures.

Boothby also helped with local educational and tourism projects.

Many Richmond residents who knew Boothby have shared their memories and condolences via Facebook, including the St. John’s Foundation, where Boothby acted as George Washington.

All of us at St. John's Church Foundation are saddened to learn of the untimely death of Andy Boothby, our George...

Posted by St. John's Church Foundation on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

