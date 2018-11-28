2 injured by stolen car that crashed into building on Cary Street

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Two people were injured after being hit by a stolen vehicle that crashed into a building on Cary Street.
Richmond police responded to a report of a stolen vehicle in the 1900 block of West Cary Street at 5:30 p.m. Nov. 15.
A motorist reported leaving their vehicle running in a parking lot for a few minutes when a juvenile male jumped in the vehicle and drove off. The owner of the vehicle was struck and injured in the process.
The vehicle then drove across West Cary Street and struck and injured a female pedestrian and hit a building, causing damage to the structure. The woman was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.
The driver of the vehicle fled on foot along with several other people Richmond police said were possibly juveniles.
Images of the suspect and the crash into the building were captured b surveillance cameras. Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying the individuals involved.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.