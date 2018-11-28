Henrico man sentenced for crack, heroin possession at police headquarters

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A Henrico County man was given 21 months in prison after he was found to have crack cocaine and heroin inside Richmond Police headquarters.
Zyejuan Redd, 21, was arrested Sept. 5, 2017, in Mosby Court on outstanding warrants.
While in an interrogation room alone but being monitored by surveillance cameras, police say Redd attempt to retrieve something in his pants and discovered 30 baggies of crack cocaine and a baggie of heroin hidden in his underwear.
Following the 21 months in prison, Redd will serve five years of supervised release.
