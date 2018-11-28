Helena family takes Christmas photos at Waffle House and they are epic

BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) - A Helena family decided to forgo the traditional Christmas card photo this year. Instead, Zack and Malinda Nichols opted for a theme that suited their family and showcased their everyday life.
“I told my husband that I didn’t want to do another round of family Christmas card photos outside with the trees and nature around us. It’s not us. It’s not who we are. It’s not what we do,” said Malinda.
After giving it some thought, the Nichols arrived at the only logical answer that reflected who they embody as a family. The Nichols put on their Sunday best outfits and did what they enjoy the most. They ate breakfast at their favorite place, Waffle House, and posed for the most adorable photos.
The family loves Waffle House so much that they refer to it as Waffle Home.
“Some of our family’s favorite moments have been marked at this beloved American institution. This great equalizer. It was one of Dhanya’s first tastes of America and was my last meal before we went to the hospital to have Evie,” added Malinda. “We’ve eaten here on date nights when we just wanted to wear sweatpants and watch a movie, have had great and meaningful conversations with our best friends, drove straight here from the airport after a long trips abroad, hit it up after football games, sought it out on road trips...or like most people, just end up here when we want comfort food!”
Those who receive the Nichols family Christmas card this year will be in for a treat.
