Helena family takes Christmas photos at Waffle House and they are epic

“Some of our family’s favorite moments have been marked at this beloved American institution. This great equalizer. It was one of Dhanya’s first tastes of America and was my last meal before we went to the hospital to have Evie,” added Malinda. “We’ve eaten here on date nights when we just wanted to wear sweatpants and watch a movie, have had great and meaningful conversations with our best friends, drove straight here from the airport after a long trips abroad, hit it up after football games, sought it out on road trips...or like most people, just end up here when we want comfort food!”