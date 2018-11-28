Hanover considers school consolidation, graduates of historic school fight to keep its name

HANOVER, VA (WWBT) - A battle is brewing in Hanover County regarding the future of a historic school first built for Black students during segregation.
Gandy Elementary School opened in 1950. Today it still stands as a school for all students. Even the school district’s central office is housed on that same property.
Now, the district is considering consolidating Gandy with Clay Elementary School due to aging conditions.
"You walk in the building and you think about when you were in school,” Gloria Arnold said.
Standing in those very halls Tuesday, it’s like a walk down memory lane.
"All the teachers here were serious about you learning. All the Blacks in Hanover county came to this school,” she said.
Gandy Elementary opened in 1950. For the first time, Black students in the county would have a school with central heating and indoor plumbing. It was named after a former Virginia State University President, John M. Gandy.
Now Arnold is doing more than reminiscing.
She’s fighting and so are her former classmates.
"It comes from Black History… I tell my grandkids about it. I bring them to see it,” said Sandra Howard.
That’s why there was a full house at Tuesday’s school board meeting. The district is considering merging Gandy with Clay Elementary due to aging conditions.
At Clay, school leaders site ongoing water leaks, detereoriating floors and even a kitchen that sometimes malfunctions.
"We were considering contingency plans in terms of preparing meals at another school and bringing them in,” Assistant Superintendent Terry Stone recalled about a recent episode.
School leaders say merging the schools would allow them to build a new site with a 70-year lifespan, as opposed to renovating the schools which would only lead to an additional 25-year lifespan.
Many say while they don’t mind the upgrades, there are other concerns.
"If the school needs upgrading or changing, I’m all for change but you don’t have to lose the name because you’re making improvements,” Howard added.
Those who attended Gandy want to make sure the potentially new merged school keeps the name. The push comes months after the district decided not to rename Hanover Schools named after confederate leaders.
"That’s why we want John M. Gandy to stay John M. Gandy. It’s the only thing we’ve ever had,” Arnold said.
The proposed school wouldn’t open until 2024 tentatively and a vote on making it happen won’t take place until next year.
