Forecast: Cold and breezy, with showers back on Friday

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -Much colder temperatures have returned to central Virginia with below average temperatures expected the next two days.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Morning lows in the mid 20s, highs only in the low to mid 40s. BREEZY with afternoon gusts to 20-25mph.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs in the mid to upper 40s
FRIDAY: Light rain possible during the day. Lows lower 30s, highs near 50. (Rain chance 40%) Rain should be LIGHT and less than 1/10″
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely, especially in the afternoon and overnight. We can’t rule out some morning rain which could dampen Richmond’s Christmas Parade. Lows upper 30s, highs mid 50s. (Rain chance 60%)
SUNDAY: Early showers possible, otherwise some partial clearing. Lows upper 40s, highs in the low 70s. (Early AM rain chance 40%)
MONDAY Mostly Cloudy, Lows in the low to mid 40s, highs upper 50s. (Rain chance 20%)
TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain possible. Lows in the low 40s, highs in the upper 50s. (Rain chance 40%).
