Dead newborn found in back of garbage truck

TICKFAW, LA (WAFB) - The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office reports a dead newborn was found Wednesday morning in the back of a garbage truck in Tickfaw.
Officials say the discovery was made around 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, November 28. A waste management worker found the newborn while on the job. The Tangipahoa Parish Coroner’s Office pronounced the newborn dead on the scene.
Detectives are currently working to determine the circumstances surrounding the newborn’s death.
Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers at 800-554-5245.
