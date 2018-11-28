College students turn damaged trees into firewood for local families

FARMVILLE, VA (WWBT) - A Virginia town turned damage caused by Hurricane Michael into an opportunity to help others.
Students from Hampden-Sydney College in Farmville wanted to donate lumber uprooted by Hurricane Michael to local families in need of firewood. The catch - the students didn’t have the resources to chop and transport the wood.
Luckily, Mike Stallings, manager of construction for Dominion Energy’s Farmville regional office, heard about what the students were doing and decided to help, volunteering his own equipment and crew of nine employees for free.
“I knew these guys would want the opportunity to give back to the community,” he said in a press release.
With Dominion Energy’s help, the group was able to prepare more than 50 loads of firewood that was picked up and distributed by local churches and residents, giving families in the community a free source of heat for the winter.
This isn’t the first time Dominion Energy’s Farmville branch has helped the community after a disaster. In 2016, they took utility poles damaged by the Appomattox tornadoes and transformed them into batting cages for the town’s high school, saving them thousands of dollars in labor costs.
