City seeks input on bike infrastructure project

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - City officials are holding a meeting Wednesday to get feedback on a one-mile stretch of new bike lanes in downtown.
Attendees will get to review and discuss a variety of designs on bike facilities along 1st, 2nd and/or 3rd streets, extending from the existing 2nd Street bike lanes to the 1st Street Bridge over I-95.
The city has $240,000 in federal transportation improvement funding and $60,000 in matching money for the project, which is expected to be completed in 2020.
The meeting is from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Main Library at 101 E. Franklin St.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.