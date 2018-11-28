Church powered by faith after severe tornado causes damage

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The West End Assembly of God took to social media to share the effects of Hurricane Florence aftermath on the church.
In September, multiple tornadoes touched down in Central Virginia following the tropical storm, leaving many homes and buildings damaged.
The church says one of the tornadoes damaged the back fence, gymnasium and second floor of the building.
One of the main services and many other weekly activities were canceled for a period of time.
“Luckily, God moves and works in and through crazy circumstances! His presence has been very evident over the past few months, and we are so grateful!” the church wrote on Facebook.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.