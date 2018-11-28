36 Chesterfield teachers, 4 schools honored nationally

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Thirty-six Chesterfield County Public Schools teachers, along with four schools, were recognized nationally for passing the W!SE Financial Literacy Certification test.
To be considered for the national recognition of a Gold Star Teacher, teachers must earn at least 93 percent on the test, which was taken in fall 2017 or spring 2018.
The 36 recognized teachers represented nearly 6.5 percent of the 557 teachers recognized for their work last year.
Cosby, James River, Midlothian and Monacan received Blue Star recognition for achieving at least 80 percent and a majority of students achieving an average score of 85.
“Financial literacy is such an important life skill that our students must have in order to be successful adults,” School Board Chair John Erbach said. “That’s why we place such a focus on our economics and personal finance class at the high school level.”
Chesterfield Schools offers an economics and personal finance class to high school students and is a requirement for graduation.
The Gold Star Teachers from Chesterfield include:
- Brent Deaner (Bird High)
- Samantha Brunow (CCPS Online)
- Emily Hill (CCPS Online)
- Bettina Hinkle (CCPS Online)
- Bryce Lyle (CCPS Online)
- Janice Skipwith (CCPS Online)
- Thayne Bruce (Clover Hill High)
- Emmett Hickman (Clover Hill High)
- Sebrell Bryant (Cosby High)
- Stephanie Furnish (Cosby High)
- Amanda McClave (Cosby High)
- Christopher Pryor (Cosby High)
- Christopher Tucker (Cosby High)
- Nicholas Woznyj (Cosby High)
- Logan Mason (Thomas Dale High)
- Patrick Sweet (Thomas Dale High)
- Jeffrey Bourassa (James River High)
- Shari Jamieson (James River High)
- Rose Malone (James River High)
- Ian McClure (James River High)
- Kristen Spratley (James River High)
- Ashley Walker (James River High)
- Curtis Ashley (Manchester High)
- Paul Kline (Manchester High)
- Charlie Krause (Manchester High)
- Hilary Parr (Manchester High)
- Nakita Lee (Matoaca High)
- Stacy McCoy (Matoaca High)
- Kathy Price (Matoaca High)
- Daniel Porzio (Meadowbrook High)
- Rachel Aiello (Midlothian High)
- Bryan Harrison (Midlothian High)
- Monica Van Arsdale (Midlothian High)
- Carol Gentry (Monacan High)
- Tobie Peacock (Monacan High)
- Ike Tucker (Monacan High).
