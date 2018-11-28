Chesterfield police offering $1,500 signing bonus for new officers

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police is offering a $1,500 signing bonus for any new officers wishing to join the department.
Salaries start at $44,289 and pre-certified officers are eligible for the bonus.
In order to qualify for the signing bonus, new recruits must complete the first six weeks of the Police Academy, exhibit competence in marksmanship, defensive tactics and operating an emergency vehicle and apply to join the department before Oct. 31, 2019.
For more information, visit the Chesterfield County website.
