Chesterfield gym closed due to gas smell

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield Fire and EMS responded to a report of a gas smell in Planet Fitness at approximately 1:05 p.m.
Crews determined there was an odor after arriving to the gym in the Robious Hall Shopping Center.
Fire crews believe the odor was caused by a natural gas, but they are working to resolve the problem.
The gym’s neighboring business, Total Wine, is currently closed as well.
Planet Fitness employees look to have everything back and up and running soon.
