Broadway musical tour ‘Waitress’ searches for next Lulu in Richmond

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The national Broadway show ‘Waitress’ is coming to Richmond in search of a local 4-year-old girl who could play the role of Lulu in the February show.
“They’re auditioning for little Lulu who plays the daughter of Jenna, the lead waitress in the musical,” said Casting Agent Dayna Dantzler.
Agents aren’t picking just anyone, they’re looking for someone who can stand out.
“Energy, personality, someone who can take direction really well," said Dantzler.
The production tells the story of Jenna, an expert pie baker who works at a local diner and is stuck in a loveless marriage.
Her salvation comes in the form of her daughter, Lulu.
“It was fun. They picked me up and twirled me around,” said candidate Opal Shea.
Dozens of young ladies stepped in with hopes of becoming the carefree 4 to 5-year-old who appears in the production’s final scene.
While some candidates shined and others were shy, they all agreed on one thing, they had fun.
“We got some really really really bright spirits out there,” said Dantzler.
Regardless of the outcome, the parents are glad their children got to experience a slice of fame.
“To make it would be a really great experience but also just the experience of auditioning and putting yourself out there and doing what she loves to do that what its all about," said Opal’s mother, Marcie Shea.
“You’ll never know who’s going to be in that audience and that could be the little girls big break,” said Dantzler.
Tickets go on sale this Friday, Nov. 30, at 10 a.m. at Altria Theater Box Office.
The show runs Feb. 12-17.
