Black VCU professor says fellow professor called security on her while she ate in classroom

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A VCU School of the Arts professor is now out of the classroom after allegedly calling security on a fellow black adjunct professor in the building, late last month, according to multiple sources and students at the school.
Accomplished artist and graduate school visiting professor Caitlin Cherry reported that she was sitting in her assigned classroom eating breakfast when another professor, a man who identifies as half-white and half-Hispanic, poked his head in the room. Cherry told VCU administrators he did not acknowledge her and quickly disappeared.
That professor has not been charged with a crime, but will not be teaching for the remainder of the semester.
Cherry said a short time later that security entered her room and questioned who she was. Thankfully, Cherry said she had her identification badge or she didn’t know what would have happened.
Since the incident, VCU has held multiple discussions with students in the arts department. Both students and faculty have flooded the administration with emails and a list of demands, calling for inclusion and diversity to be upheld. A sign hanging outside the School of Arts buildings says “PAPR Students support Caitlin Cherry.”
The university also released a detailed list of changes and actions it will take, including setting up a task force, since the incident. Further details will be released next week during a meeting with students.
VCU’s Department of Equity and Access looked into the matter, and determined no laws were broken, according to a source.
Since the incident, Cherry was hired full-time to continue teaching through 2020.
Neither Cherry nor the male professor who called security have returned requests for comment.
