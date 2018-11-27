Winter weather wreaks havoc on travelers getting back to Virginia

HENRICO, VA (WWBT) - A winter storm in the mid-west was a big headache for travelers getting back home after Thanksgiving.
One flight that was supposed to arrive at Richmond International Airport at 9 p.m. Monday was delayed for more than three hours.
“It was chaotic from what I saw; a lot of people all over the place, I had never seen an airport that busy in the first place and it’s a massive airport to begin with,” said Nick Mallott, a University of Virginia student who was traveling from Seattle to Charlottesville.
After the delays, Mallott was taking a bus to get back to UVA.
Tuesday morning flights in and out of RIC are currently listed as on time.
