Why jury selection is so crucial in James Field trial

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) -It’s day two of Jury selection in the trial of James Fields Jr. and hundreds of potential jurors still must be vetted.
“The people who are involved in this case, the people who have suffered injury, for the survivors and accuses it’s going to be a long couple of weeks,” NBC12 Legal Expert Steve Benjamin said.
Benjamin says the jury selection might seem slow, but it’s crucial.
“Finding a jury in this case is taking a bit longer than usual because of the passion that’s been raised by the incident and issues involved," Benjamin said.
Benjamin says lawyers will look to make sure each juror is credible.
“Jury examination is especially important in a case like this to detect those jurors determined to convict or determined to acquit despite the evidence,” Benjamin said.
“Can set aside any preformed opinions, whether they can set aside information they got from the media or other sources and judge this case on the faces and the law presented at trial,” Benjamin said.
Fields' views on white supremacy could also come up during the trial and lawyers want to make sure jurors are okay to handle that.
“One of the jurors or many of the jurors may be so offended by his beliefs and what he stood for," Benjamin said.
Benjamin tells me no matter what, the trial will be fair.
“What people should know is that what appears to be a horrific and deliberate act causing death and injury, the person accused of doing that will be given a fair trial," Benjamin said.
