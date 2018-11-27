Tobacco Company hiring in advance of planned re-opening

The Tobacco Company fire was in July 2017. (Source: Preston Lloyd)
By Brian Tynes | November 27, 2018 at 3:28 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 3:28 PM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - The Tobacco Company restaurant is looking to fill all positions in advance of its reopening.

The restaurant has been closed since the summer of 2017 when a fire started in the kitchen.

Photos of the renovations at the restaurant on Cary Street in Shockoe Slip have been posted to Facebook and the restaurant is now looking for workers.

With our reopening date approaching quickly, we are currently hiring for all positions! Apply online via our website (http://www.thetobaccocompany.com/employment/), or message us and request a PDF application!

Posted by The Tobacco Company Restaurant on Tuesday, November 27, 2018

Anyone interested in applying can visit the restaurant’s website.

The restaurant’s website and social media accounts say it is opening soon but do not list a date.

