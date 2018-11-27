Suspicious driver apprehended on steps of Virginia State Capitol

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - A man driving a 2001 Ford Sedan was apprehended and placed in custody after entering a prohibited area outside of the Virginia State Capitol shortly before 3 p.m.
The man drove his car through the main vehicle entrance to the Capitol at 9th Street and Grace Street without stopping at the guard house.
He continued to head towards the South Portico area, which is prohibited.
When Capitol Police approached the man, he ditched his vehicle and ran on foot. The man has been placed in custody near the Capitol on Bank Street.
Capitol Police are currently investigating the situation.
No property damage or injuries were reported.
Charges against the driver are pending.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.