Strangeways Brewing to open Scott’s Addition location

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Strangeways Brewing will open a new location in Scott’s Addition.
The new facility will open at 3110 West Leigh Street in the same building as Smohk Barbecue and across the street from Circuit Arcade Bar.
This will be the brewery’s third location and won’t be far from its Henrico County locale on Dabney Road.
Strangeways’ other location is in Fredericksburg.
The brewery said it new location will have 4,000 square feet and an outdoor patio with several beers in multiple styles on tap. A cider option is also in the works.
An opening date for the Scott’s Addition facility has not been announced.
