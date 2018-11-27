Stoney takes a spin at clearing snow in training simulator

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney tried his hand at a snow plow simulator that is used to train drivers ahead of winter weather.
Stoney said the city has around 100 drivers trained for when the first batch of snow hits Richmond this winter.
Officials have been criticized over snow-clearing in the past, but Stoney said he believes the city’s response will be better now that it is clearing snow itself.
“In year's past, we contracted this service out to someone else external to city government, this year we're going to handle it in-house,” Stoney said. “We have 60 trucks available for the winter weather to handle the 60 snow routes. I think that's more than enough to handle the incoming winter season."
Stoney said some of the trucks are public utility vehicles that will be outfitted with plows, but the city also purchased new trucks to help clear the snow.
