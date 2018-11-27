Southpark Mall shooter sentenced to 3+ years

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, VA (WWBT) - The man who shot another man at Southpark Mall nearly a year ago will serve three and a half years behind bars.
Jerry Brooks Jr. was arrested in Richmond after the shooting on Dec. 1 at the PacSun. Police say a man was shot in the chest and transported to VCU Medical Center with, at the time, life-threatening injuries.
Brooks then ran from the scene.
Brooks was initially charged with malicious wounding, but that charge was changed to malicious assault.
He was sentenced this week to 20 years in prison with 16 and a half years suspended.
Copyright 2018 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.