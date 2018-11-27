South GA woman turns hurricane debris into Christmas tree

SYLVESTER, GA (WALB) - A month and a half after Hurricane Michael, debris remains in many areas of Southwest Georgia.
In Sylvester, Sharon Wallen and her family are trying to make the best of it this holiday season.
They spent Thanksgiving hanging ornaments on a tree that fell during Michael.
Wallen said they’ve had some problems finding someone to help get it cleaned up, and they’re trying to find the brighter side of the storm.
“We’ve had this huge oak tree ever since Michael came to visit, and we’ve been unable to even get estimates on getting it moved," said Wallen. "Everybody is so busy. So, I decided, well you know what, we can’t get it moved, so it’s a tree and we’re going to decorate it.”
Wallen said it is frustrating to see neighbors get their debris cleared, but she said city leaders told her crews should be working to remove the tree starting Tuesday morning.
