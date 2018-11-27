Redskins claim Reuben Foster off waivers shortly after domestic violence arrest

ASHBURN, VA (AP/WWBT) -- The Washington Redskins have claimed Reuben Foster off waivers after the San Francisco 49ers released the linebacker following a domestic violence arrest.
The Redskins announced the move Tuesday in a statement acknowledging they "fully understand the severity of the recent allegations made against Reuben."
They say Foster will have to go through the full legal process, investigation and potential discipline from the NFL and meetings with team counselors before he'll have the opportunity to play in a game.
The team says conversations with ex-Alabama teammates led to the decision to claim Foster and that nothing is promised to him.
It was not immediately clear if or when Foster would report to the team’s facility. Foster was arrested Saturday night for an incident at the 49ers' team hotel in Tampa, and he was released the next morning before their game against the Buccaneers.
Previously, Foster was arrested on charges of felony domestic violence stemming from a February incident at California home. He pled no contest to a misdemeanor weapons charge related to the initial domestic violence allegations. Foster was also arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession in January.
Foster was sentenced to two years' probation, 232 hours of community service and $235 in fines for the weapons charge. He completed a first-time offender diversion course to have the marijuana charges dropped. That resulted in a suspension for the first two games of the season for violations of the NFL’s personal conduct policies.
Foster has been placed on the Commissioner Exempt list and the NFL will continue to review his circumstances. According to the NFL, he may not practice or attend games, but with the club’s permission he may be present at the club’s facility on a reasonable basis for meetings, individual workouts, therapy and rehabilitation, and other permitted non-football activities.
