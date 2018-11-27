News to know for Nov. 27: Travel headaches; VCU paintball incident; jury selection in Charlottesville

Wake-up roundup for Tuesday, Nov. 27
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 27, 2018 at 6:59 AM EST - Updated November 27 at 6:59 AM

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - You made it through Monday ... but did you make it home on time after the Thanksgiving holiday?

Some people traveling back to the Richmond area this weekend didn’t get home until early Tuesday after winter weather wreaked havoc at airports in the mid-west.

Here’s a look at other top stories for Nov. 27:

Paintball incident at VCU

Someone reported being shot by a paintball near the Siegel Center on Monday night. Police say the shots came from a moving vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.

Jury selection in Charlottesville

About 300 people are in the jury pool for the James Fields Jr. trial in Charlottesville. Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder in the incident during the Unite the Right Rally in August 2017, as well malicious wounding, malicious assault and failure to stop - leaving the scene of an accident.

Jury selection could take three days.

Police say 20-year-old James Alex Fields drove his Dodge Challenger into a crowd of counter-protesters as they walked in the opposite direction on the street, killing 1 woman. (Source: CNN/Albemarle-Charlottesville County Regional Jail)
Bundle up!

Sun’s out ... coats out! It’s much colder today, but will the cold snap last long? Also, there’s rain once again in the forecast.

Crime alert

The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says multiple vehicles were broken into late Sunday or early Monday. The incidents happened along Emmaus Church Road, Baylor Grove Court and Mihalcoe Lane.

‘It could have been a lot worse’

A Chesterfield family escaped a massive house fire on Monday morning on Fox Branch Lane.

“Walked around looked in the garage and the garage was on fire. So we grabbed the dogs ran out front. I grabbed the fire extinguisher thinking I was going to put it out but it was a pretty big fire,” the homeowner said.

It’s #GivingTuesday

After so many shopping days, this is a day to give back. Head over to the NBC12 Facebook page and tag your favorite Richmond nonprofit!

You've made it through Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday ... now today's a day to give back for #GivingTuesday! Let us know your favorite Richmond-area nonprofits!

Recall alert

Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some of its heat wraps because they could leak material that could cause skin injuries. CLICK HERE to check out the six lots being recalled.

One day, two deer rescues

An animal group in New York had its hands full after two deer got stuck in tight spaces. And both were caught on camera:

Final thought

“No one has ever become poor by giving.” - Anne Frank

