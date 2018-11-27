News to know for Nov. 27: Travel headaches; VCU paintball incident; jury selection in Charlottesville

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - You made it through Monday ... but did you make it home on time after the Thanksgiving holiday?
Some people traveling back to the Richmond area this weekend didn’t get home until early Tuesday after winter weather wreaked havoc at airports in the mid-west.
Here’s a look at other top stories for Nov. 27:
Someone reported being shot by a paintball near the Siegel Center on Monday night. Police say the shots came from a moving vehicle. No one was injured in the incident.
About 300 people are in the jury pool for the James Fields Jr. trial in Charlottesville. Fields, of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder in the incident during the Unite the Right Rally in August 2017, as well malicious wounding, malicious assault and failure to stop - leaving the scene of an accident.
Jury selection could take three days.
Sun’s out ... coats out! It’s much colder today, but will the cold snap last long? Also, there’s rain once again in the forecast.
The New Kent County Sheriff’s Office says multiple vehicles were broken into late Sunday or early Monday. The incidents happened along Emmaus Church Road, Baylor Grove Court and Mihalcoe Lane.
A Chesterfield family escaped a massive house fire on Monday morning on Fox Branch Lane.
“Walked around looked in the garage and the garage was on fire. So we grabbed the dogs ran out front. I grabbed the fire extinguisher thinking I was going to put it out but it was a pretty big fire,” the homeowner said.
After so many shopping days, this is a day to give back. Head over to the NBC12 Facebook page and tag your favorite Richmond nonprofit!
Pfizer is voluntarily recalling some of its heat wraps because they could leak material that could cause skin injuries. CLICK HERE to check out the six lots being recalled.
An animal group in New York had its hands full after two deer got stuck in tight spaces. And both were caught on camera:
“No one has ever become poor by giving.” - Anne Frank
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.