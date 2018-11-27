Man suspected of stealing cell phone from Sprint store

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Sprint store.
Police said the man entered the store in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Nov. 16 and took a Samsung Galaxy S9 from a display case, put it in his pocket and left the store.
The value of the phone is more than $700.
Images of the suspect were caught by surveillance cameras.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.
