Man suspected of stealing cell phone from Sprint store
By NBC12 Newsroom | November 27, 2018 at 4:18 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 4:18 PM

CHESTERFIELD, VA (WWBT) - Chesterfield police are looking for a suspect in a robbery at a Sprint store.

Police said the man entered the store in the 7100 block of Midlothian Turnpike on Nov. 16 and took a Samsung Galaxy S9 from a display case, put it in his pocket and left the store.

The value of the phone is more than $700.

Images of the suspect were caught by surveillance cameras.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

((Source: Chesterfield police))
