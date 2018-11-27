$400K embezzled from community association, sheriff says

ORANGE, VA (WWBT) - More than $400,000 is believed to have been embezzled from a community association in Orange over a four-year period.
The Orange County Sheriff’s Office was advised in August that $94,000 had been taken from the Lake of the Woods Association by a former employee.
An investigation revealed the amount to be much larger.
The sheriff’s office is investigating the financial records of the association.
No arrests have been made, but the sheriff’s office said an arrest is anticipated.
Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (540) 672-1200.
Copyright 2018 WWBT. All rights reserved.