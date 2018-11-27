3 juveniles charged in Stafford home burglary

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 27, 2018 at 2:37 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 2:37 PM

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Three juveniles have been charged in connection with a burglary in Stafford.

A deputy responded to a home Nov. 23 on Spring Lake Drive after the residents returned home saying they had witnessed a break-in at their property through their surveillance cameras.

Signs of forced entry were seen at the home and several items were reported stolen, including a phone, purse, gift cards and a package estimated at more than $700.

While investigating a separate incident the next day, a deputy identified someone with knowledge of the burglary which led to three juveniles being questioned.

The sheriff’s office said the suspects admitted their involvement.

