Jury selection to continue in trial for man accused of plowing into Charlottesville crowd

CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA (WWBT) - The trial for the man accused of plowing into a crowd and killing Heather Heyer and injuring 19 others during the Unite the Right rally in August 2017 began Monday.
The jury pool of more than 300 is one of the largest ever summoned in Charlottesville.
James Alex Fields Jr., of Maumee, Ohio, is charged with first-degree murder in the incident, as well malicious wounding, malicious assault and failure to stop---leaving the scene of an accident.
Fields Jr. has pleaded not guilty to the charges, and he appeared in court on Monday alongside his attorneys.
Twenty-eight potential jurors were selected at random out of the jury pool to begin questioning from the judge presiding over the case, as well as the Fields' defense team and Commonwealth’s Attorney Joseph Platania.
Jurors were asked several questions in open court such as their knowledge of the facts of the case, they were asked if they had spoken or learned anything from those close to the case, as well as if they had read or heard news reports about it. The selection and questioning process continued into the night, with 11 jurors asked to stay until at least 8 p.m. Monday.
The defense and Commonwealth stated their list of witnesses to possibly take the stand during the three week trial, they included several victims hurt in the crowd, citizens, law enforcement, medical and mental health experts and the defense says they also have Fields’s mother among their list as well.
Defense attorney John Hill mentioned during questioning of potential jurors, that evidence would be presented during the course of the trial that James Fields Jr. acted in self-defense.
Jury selection is expected to resume Tuesday at 9 a.m. and could possibly take up to three days.
