Hawaii's false missile alert leads to new recommendations

FILE - In this Dec. 1, 2017 file photo, Hawaii Emergency Management Agency officials work at the department's command center in Honolulu. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security's inspector general is recommending changes to the nation's emergency alert system after Hawaii officials in January mistakenly warned the public about an incoming ballistic missile. The report issued calls for mandating that software vendors include message preview and cancelling features in their alert software. It recommends requiring that software vendors provide training to officials using their products. (AP Photo/Caleb Jones, File) (AP)