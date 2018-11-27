Forecast: Sunny and cold for a few days, then more rain

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Temperatures are about to take a tumble with more cold but dry air slated to prevail Tuesday through Thursday, then rain arrives Friday and into the weekend.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and colder. Highs in the upper 40s
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. Morning lows in the upper 20s, highs only in the low to mid 40s
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and continued cold. Lows in the mid 20s, highs mid 40s
FRIDAY: Light rain possible during the day. Lows lower 30s, highs near 50. (Rain chance 50%)
SATURDAY: Cloudy with rain likely afternoon and night. Although we can’t rule out some morning rain which could dampen Richmond’s Christmas Parade. Lows upper 30s, highs lower 50s. (Rain chance 70%)
SUNDAY: Early showers possible, otherwise some partial clearing. Lows upper 40s, highs mid to upper 60s. (Early AM rain chance 40%)
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy. Shower chance. Lows upper 40s, highs upper 50s. (Rain chance 40%)
