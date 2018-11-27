DGIF to place orphaned bear cubs with surrogate mothers

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - This winter, the Virginia Department of Game and Inland Fisheries will visit bear dens to place orphaned cubs with surrogate mothers.
DGIF monitors eight female black bears through radio collars and GPS tracking primarily in Appomattox, Buckingham and Pittsylvania counties. Biologists with the department will visit those bears’ dens and place an orphaned cub with the bears, depending on their age, health and whether they have cubs of their own.
The department has been placing GPS radio collars on the bears since 2016 to study their movements and denning habits.
During the project, DGIF has lost eight monitored bears. One was killed by a farmer and another is suspected of having been poached. The rest were lost through hunting.
Of the eight currently monitored bears, DGIF suspects four have cubs around 10 months old and three or four are expected to have cubs this winter.
DGIF said placing orphaned cubs with surrogate mothers has been proved successful and bear mothers willing accept the cubs as their own.
For more information on Virginia’s black bears, visit the DGIF website.
