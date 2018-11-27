2 dead in crash involving VDOT truck on Route 1

CAROLINE, VA (WWBT) - Two people died in a crash on Route 1 Tuesday afternoon.
Virginia State Police were called to Route 1 near Cedon Road in Caroline County at 1:43 for a two-vehicle crash.
VSP said a Nissan Altima was traveling south and veered across two lanes striking a Virginia Department of Transportation Ford F-550 that was traveling northbound.
The male driver and female passenger in the Altima died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.
The crash is under investigation.
