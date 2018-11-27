2 dead in crash involving VDOT truck on Route 1

By NBC12 Newsroom | November 27, 2018 at 3:41 PM EST - Updated November 27 at 4:43 PM

CAROLINE, VA (WWBT) - Two people died in a crash on Route 1 Tuesday afternoon.

Virginia State Police were called to Route 1 near Cedon Road in Caroline County at 1:43 for a two-vehicle crash.

VSP said a Nissan Altima was traveling south and veered across two lanes striking a Virginia Department of Transportation Ford F-550 that was traveling northbound.

The male driver and female passenger in the Altima died at the scene. No other injuries were reported.

The crash is under investigation.

