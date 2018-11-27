Colored envelopes banned at Richmond Justice Center

RICHMOND, VA (WWBT) - Colored envelopes can no longer be sent to a Richmond inmate.
The Richmond City Sheriff’s Office announced a policy change Tuesday that any correspondence to inmates must be in a plain white envelope.
The policy chance is effectively immediately and is in an attempt to prevent prohibited items from being brought into the Justice Center.
Any mail violating the policy will be returned to sender or destroyed if not return address is provided.
