2 charged with DUI; witness reports drivers switching seats

STAFFORD, VA (WWBT) - Two men have been charged with DUI after a witness said they stopped to change seats.
The Stafford County Sheriff’s Office said a caller reported a vehicle swerving all over the road around 7:30 p.m. Nov. 25 and said the vehicle stopped and the occupants switched seats.
A deputy located the vehicle near Garrisonville Road and Furnace Road and observed the vehicle drift over the line. When the deputy initiated a traffic stop, the vehicle stopped in the middle of the road.
The deputy reported smelling alcohol in the vehicle and a field sobriety test was conducted on both occupants.
Leonires Perez Alvarez, 23, of Alexandria, and William Escobar Barrios, 41, of Lothian, MD, were arrested are being held at Rappahannock Regional Jail.
Both were charged with DUI and Alvarez was charged with failure to maintain lane control and driving without a license.
